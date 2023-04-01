Man refused bail following Elermore Vale pursuit

A man has been arrested after he allegedly lead police on a pursuit at Elermore Vale this week.

Around 6pm on Wednesday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the suburb, but when it failed to stop a pursuit was initiated.

A short time later the offending vehicle crashed into two other cars before the driver got out of the car and fled on foot. He was tracked down and arrested after a short scuffle with police.

The man was taken back to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with five offences, including pursuit, resist arrest, breach of bail and having never held a licence.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court in May.