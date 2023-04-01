Wickham development proposes to address city’s rental crisis

Plans have been lodged to construct an 11-storey apartment building at Wickham, to be used for affordable and long-term rentals.

The developer and Pacific Link Housing have teamed up to deliver the project, which would take shape on Bishopsgate Street and Lindus Streets and would house 59 apartments, five ground floor terrace houses, as well as a commercial space.

The development would also include 80 car and 64 bicycle spaces.

It’s hoped the project will help address Newcastle’s rental crisis — with the city’s vacancy rate sitting at just 1.4 per cent.