Dairy building destroyed by fire near Maitland

Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire at a property at Oswald near Maitland on Tuesday.

Newcastle Fire Command says Fire and Rescue crews from Rutherford and Branxton attended the scene on Oswald Road at around 7:15am and were also assisted by local Rural Fire Service crews

When they arrived they found an old dairy building had partially collapsed as a result of the blaze.

There are unconfirmed reports that two or three working dogs have tragically died during the incident and it’s understood a number of others were saved by a man.

The fire was completely extinguished within the hour.