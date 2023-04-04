Emergency crews kept busy across the Hunter

Emergency Services were kept busy on Monday responding to a tip fire and a burst water main across the Hunter.

The tip fire was called in at Muswellbrook Waste Facility where responding Rural Fire Service crews found a large pile of green waste on fire.

Council staff assisted the efforts by spreading the pile out with heavy machinery so that it could be cooled down by fire crews.

Over in Morisset, Fire and Rescue crews were called to Stockton Street where a 200 Millimetre water main had burst, sending water spraying into the air and across the road.

After assisting with the issue, Hunter Water were left to repair the main.

Images: Morisset Fire and Rescue & Edinglassie RFS