GP Access After Hours services on track for restoration

The restoration of GP Access After Hours in the Hunter are one step closer, with an agreement reached to deliver the services.

The Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network will receive around $5.5 million per annum over four years to restore the hours cut at Belmont, John Hunter, Maitland and Toronto hospitals and to re-open the clinic at the Calvary Mater Hospital, which closed in December.

The Federal Government says the services were decimated under the former government and the Mater Hospital centre will re-open next month.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon says the government is making good on it’s commitment to the region.

“I hear from Novocastrians every week about how hard it is to see their doctor. The former Liberal Government’s cuts and 6-year freeze to Medicare rebates has created a crisis in general practice.

“Restoring hours at John Hunter Hospital and reopening the clinic at the Calvary Mater Hospital will help ease some of this burden,” Ms Claydon said.