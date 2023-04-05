Body found during search for missing man from Lake Macquarie

A body has been located in the search for a missing man from Lake Macquarie.

A report was made to Police after a 45-year-old man was last seen leaving Belmont Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A wide-scale air, land and sea search operation has been underway since, with the assistance of SES, Surf Life Saving, Fire and Rescue and Polair.

Police say as part of their investigations, a body believed to be that of the missing man was located at Valentine at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.