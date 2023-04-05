Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos found guilty of 26 child sex and drugs charges

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has been delivered a guilty verdict following a weeks-long trial relating to child sex and drugs charges.

Orkoploulos pleaded not guilty to 28 charges including 11 counts of intercourse with a child, eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, six counts of indecent assault and two counts of act of indecency.

However, he was found guilty of 26 of those charges he was facing over allegations that he sexually abused four boys in Lake Macquarie and on the NSW Mid North Coast between 1993 and 2003.

It took just one day for the jury of seven men and five women to deliver the verdict.

The two charges he was not found guilty on were one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of supply a prohibited drug.

Orkopoulos will be sentenced at a later date.

Image: Sydney Morning Herald.