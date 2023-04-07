Fire crews called to car fire at Denman

Fire crews were called to a car fire at Denman overnight.

Around 11pm, the call came in that a car had been discovered well-alight on Denman Road and when Edinglassie Rural Fire Brigade arrived they found a small hatchback had left the road and crashed into trees, before catching on fire.

Although the car appears to have suffered significant damage as a result of the crash, no one was found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Muswellbrook Police Station on 6542 6999.

Image: Edinglassie RFS.