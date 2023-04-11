Brand new library museum at Cameron Park set to open its doors to locals tomorrow

Lake Macquarie Council will officially open the new Sugar Valley Library Museum at Cameron Park to residents on Wednesday.

The space is the first of its kind in the Hunter Region, combining both a library and professionally-run museum, housing hundreds of historical artifacts from surrounding areas.

Locals will have access to a community lounge, conference room, study spaces, children’s area and new technology.

Museum Leader Priya Mathew Johnson says Council had collaborated closely with the West Wallsend District Heritage Group to capture and highlight the area’s compelling history.

“It has been an enormous task, but I’m so proud that we have been able to protect and present these important objects and stories.

“The Sugar Valley Library Museum is a first for the Hunter Region and a landmark for our city,” Ms Mathew Johnson said.

The new facility is located at Cameron Park Plaza and will be open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Council says it will replace Edgeworth Library, which is set to be taken over by Vinnies to be used as a hub for emergency relief and housing support.