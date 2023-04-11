Hunter drivers ecstatic after Bathurst 6 Hour

Some drivers from the Hunter have finished in the top ten at the Bathurst 6 Hour at Mount Panorama.

The Bathurst 6 Hour is an endurance race for production cars held annually at the famous circuit on the Easter long weekend.

Each team is allowed three drivers – Aaren Russell, his brother Drew and his dad Wayne from Newcastle were one of those teams who finished the weekend with a podium in position two after a gruelling six hours.

They were behind the wheel of the Go-Karts-Go BMW M3 and their fastest lap time of the race was lap 80 with a time of 2:25.68.

The race was destined to finish under safety car after twelve of them from start to finish, including one with just three minutes to go. In between all of the safety cars the event also had its first ever red flag.

Another Hunter driver, Ryan Gray from Denman was one of three drivers in the Century 21 Hazelbrook Ford Mustang who crossed the line in eighth position.