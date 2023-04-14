Man arrested over alleged stabbing at Broadmeadow Train Station

A man has been arrested over an alleged stabbing at Broadmeadow Train Station today.

Emergency services were called to the station at around 10:15am, with reports a man had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was treated at the scene and taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Responding Police Officers from the Transport Command deployed pepper spray on the alleged offender, before arresting him.

He has been taken to the Mater Hospital where he remains under police guard.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.