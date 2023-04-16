Muddy Lake on the mend

There’s good news for Muddy Lake at Dora Creek with reports the water weed known as Salvinia that had taken over, is starting to decline.

The infestation of the exotic weed had formed a thick mat on top of the water, impacting on local marine and bird life.

Together with Crown Lands, Lake Macquarie City Council have been working to fix the problem for the past 12 months.

A weevil was introduced to eat through the submerged layers and although slow going, the lake is showing progress with clear pockets on the surface staring to show through.

Recent pictures of the lake show a significant decline in the Salvinia weed.

The weed is known as an exotic pest originally introduced for the aquarium trade.