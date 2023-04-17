UPDATED: Search Resumes Near Crescent Head For Missing Newcastle Paddleboarder

There is still no sign of a Newcastle paddleboarder who went missing near Crescent Head on the state’s mid-north coast on the weekend.

Steve Wood, aged 61, was last seen paddle boarding in a creek leading to Killick Beach about 1pm on Saturday and his board was found washed up on the shore. He was reported missing and officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

A land and sea search of the area was unable to locate Steve and a multi-agency operation has been underway since involving police divers, surf life saving units with jetskis and drones from Macksville-Scotts Head, South-West Rocks, Kempsey-Crescent Head and Hat Head and the SES among others.

The search continued until dark on Sunday and resumed at 8 o’clock Monday morning.

Police say Steve knows the area very well but he does suffer from medical conditions including Parkinsons.

Steve’s family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

The 61-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with medium build and shaved head.

Anyone with information about Steve’s whereabouts is urged to call Mid North Coast Police or Crime Stoppers.