Fair Work inspectors tagetting Newcastle fast-food restaurants and cafes

Fair Work inspectors are targeting Newcastle cafes and fast-food restaurants this week, as part of a crack down on right pay and entitlements.

Inspectors will be dropping into around 50 businesses across Broadmeadow, Cameron Park, Hamilton, Islington, Maryland, Mayfield and Merewether, where they’ll be speaking with owners, managers and employees and requesting records.

It comes after the regulator received a number of reports indicating potential underpayments at a large number of “cheap eats” venues.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker says protecting vulnerable workers and improving compliance in the fast food, restaurant and café sector were ongoing priorities for the regulator.

“Inspectors in Newcastle are knocking on doors this week, and they will speak with employees and hold employers to account if they are not meeting their obligations.”

“Employers should be aware – we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate,” Ms Parker said.