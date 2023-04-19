Southwell sisters sign on to Newcastle Knights on multi-year deals

The Southwell sisters have have locked in mammoth five-year contracts to play with the Newcastle Knights in the NRLW.

It’s been Hannah and Jesse’s dream to play footy together at the top level, but that prospect was snatched away in last year’s opening round when Hannah suffered a season-ending knee injury.

18-year-old Jesse went on to play a crucial roll at halfback, helping the side claim the Premiership.

The girls say they’re both excited to be staying put with their hometown club until at least the end of 2027.

The duo are the third and fourth players to be confirmed to be returning to the Knights ahead of the upcoming season due to kick off in July.