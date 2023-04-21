Man killed after being struck by two cars on Central Coast

A man has died after being hit by two cars on the Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Kanwal near Wyong just before 7:30pm yesterday, following reports a pedestrian had been struck.

Despite the best efforts of first responders the man died at the scene.

The gentleman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 50s.

An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who were driving the vehicles were uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene and have commenced investigations to work out what happened in the lead up to the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000