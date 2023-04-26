Woman clocked speeding twice in one day on the same road in Newcastle

Police have been left shaking their heads after catching a driver speeding down the same Newcastle street twice in one day.

Highway patrol officers were conducting a speed enforcement on Cormorant Road at Kooragang on Tuesday afternoon as part of Operation ANZAC Day.

Around 5pm they stopped a vehicle travelling more than 10km over the speed limit. The 30-year-old woman behind the wheel was ticketed and sent on her way, albeit with a few less demerit points.

But an hour later, she was clocked speeding in the opposite direction on the same road, forcing officers to go after her again.

The woman lost a reported 12 demerit points from the two incidents.