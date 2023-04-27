Second person charged in relation to Mayfield crash where weapons were seized

A man has been charged following a two-car crash in Mayfield last week, after officers discovered knives and replica firearms.

Polica say they were called to Wye Street, on Thursday morning, with reports of the crash and when they arrived, were told the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved had allegedly fled the scene.

During a search of the abandoned car, the knives, replica firearms, number plates and credit cards were seized.

Later that day, Officers attended a home on nearby Hanbury Street, where they arrested an 18-year-old woman in relation to the incident, before she was charged with drug possession and granted conditional bail.

In the latest breakthrough, a 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning also at an address on Hanbury Street. He is alleged to have been driving the car at the time of the crash.

He was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception, possess unauthorised pistol, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and receiving stolen property.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court in June.