HSC Timetable to be released this morning

Year 12 students across the Hunter will today find out their timetable for written HSC exams, which will get underway on October 11.

This year’s exam period will span across 18 days, involve more than 75,000 students across the state, who will undertake 124 exams across 785 centres.

The first hurdle will be English Paper 1 on October 11, which will kick start the over two week testing period, before it finishes off with Food Technology on November 3.

NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin said planning the HSC exam timetable was a momentous task to ensure every student has an opportunity to show what they know.

“Each year, NESA works hard to ensure that the timetable for HSC students is as fair and equitable as possible, so everyone has the opportunity to prepare and do their best in the written exams,” Mr Martin said.

HSC students can access their timetable from 9am.