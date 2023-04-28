Hunter Valley Steamfest back this weekend

The countdown to Hunter Valley Steamfest is almost over with just one sleep to go.

The much-loved Maitland event has had a long road to this weekend, after years of cancellations due to flooding and COVID-19.

Maitland Train Station and the Steamfest Rally Ground will be alive over Saturday and Sunday as thousands flock to the city to experience the rich steam and industrial heritage, through rail journeys, markets, live music, food and other displays.

Maitland City Council Coordinator Events and Activation Adam Franks said Hunter Valley Steamfest was a ‘common ground for train enthusiasts, young and old.’

‘The people you see at Steamfest, they grew up with a love and a passion for steam locomotives.

‘And that’s carried over to their children or their grandchildren. There’s a wonderful cross generational appeal to steam trains and the machinery on display at Steamfest that our community continues to connect with, year after year.

‘After a few years of cancellations and postponements, we couldn’t be happier to be back in business,” Mr Franks said.