Hunter wind farm consultation to close today

Today is the last day for locals to have their say on a proposed wind farm off the Hunter’s coast.

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced the consultation period on the project in the region back in February and since then, there have been seven community information sessions, as well as an online survey for people to add their voice.

If given the green light, the project would see hundreds of wind turbines about 10 to 50 kilometres from the shore between Norah Head and Port Stephens.

Visit the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water’s website to have your say.