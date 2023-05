A man is recovering in the John Hunter Hospital after an accident with a chainsaw

Around 12:10pm on Friday, emergency services were rushed to a property at Maitland Bar near Mudgee, where a man had sustained a serious injury to his leg while operating the piece of machinery.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene, while NSW Ambulance Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in his 70’s.

He was then flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.