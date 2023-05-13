Pressure mounting on new State Government to end dispute around Singleton Bypass

The new State Government is being urged to sort out a dispute around the Singleton Bypass.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has used his first address to the parliament to call for an inquiry into the valuation issues and make changes to the Just Terms Compensation Act, as concerns continue to swell around low ball land acquisition offers made to residents impacted by the bypasses construction.

Work has already gotten underway on the New England Highway upgrade, where around 44 properties are set to be compulsorily acquired as a result.

Mr Layzell has demanded the Government match his pre-election commitment to hold an inquiry.

“I have today called on the Minns Government to hold an inquiry into the valuation issues experienced at Singleton as agreed by the former Government.

“Secondly, I called on the new Government, to make the changes to the Just Terms Compensation Act as it promised during the recent State Election.

“There is agreement about the need for the eight kilometre bypass to take an estimated 15,000 vehicles each day away from the Singleton residential area and ease pressure on local traffic.

“As I have said previously, I accept the process appears to have failed the remaining residents who operate farming and agricultural businesses on their properties and they deserve answers about a valuation process which produced the compensation offered to them.”

“Labor used the NSW Election to promise that it would make the system fairer, so I challenge the Government to make the Singleton Bypass residents a priority and deliver a prompt assessment of the valuations offered by the existing process,” Mr Layzell said.