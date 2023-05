Police have issued an appeal for information to help track down a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

13-year-old Senace was last seen at Maitland at around 11:30am on Friday.

She’s described as having olive skin, 169 centimetres tall, light brown hair down past her shoulders, thin build and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Maitland Police on 4934 0200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.