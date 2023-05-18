Body found in search for missing Hunter man

The search for a missing Laguna man has taken a tragic turn with the discovery of a body.

Earlier this week police and volunteers from the SES searched on foot along Great North, Watagan Creek and Milsons Arm Roads for 42-year-old John Simpson who had not been seen or heard from for nearly a month.

A body was located as part of those efforts on Tuesday, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted to confirm the identity of the person as well as the cause of death.

Homicide Squad detectives and officers from the Missing Persons Registry have established Strike Force Blakely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police. Their inquiries are continuing.