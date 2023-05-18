Contractor asks for extended work hours on construction of Newcastle Inner City Bypass

The contractor undertaking the construction of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass is asking for an extension of work hours.

Currently the project is being completed out of hours three nights per week however, nearby residents are being asked to consider that being increased to five nights, by Fulton Hogan.

Locals are receiving a knock on the door or a flyer in their letterboxes, outlining the proposal, which is asking for feedback to be sent to the contractor.

According to a flyer seen by 2HD, Fulton Hogan says the increase in work hours would reduce the length of construction time.

Once complete the 3.4 kilometre stretch will add the missing link for the project, connecting Bennetts Green with Sandgate.