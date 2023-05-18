Man shot at Gateshead

A man suffered a gunshot wound after a projectile was allegedly fired into the front window of his family home at Gateshead.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to a home on Flame Street just after 4am, after reports shots had been fired injuring a man.

When police arrived at the home with paramedics, they found a 41-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Officers have been told the man and his family were asleep at the home when they were woken by two loud noises – he was injured after a projectile entered the front window.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment – his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway so any witnesses, or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.