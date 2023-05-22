Eraring community fund now open

Community groups are being invited to apply for grant funding from Origin Energy’s Eraring Community Investment Fund.

The energy company is investing $5 million into community groups in areas around the power station at Lake Macquarie between this year and 2032 – the eligible groups will have the opportunity to apply during one of two grant programs that will be open each year.

The Fund was established following Origin’s announcement it had submitted notice to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) for the retirement of Eraring Power Station (EPS) from as early as August 2025.

Origin’s group manager of coal asset operations, Tony Phillips said it’s just one of the ways they want to support the local community and its workers.

“Eraring Power Station has been an important part of the Lake Macquarie community for more than 40 years and Origin expects this to be the case beyond the closure of coal operations as we have long-term plans for the continued use of the site.

“The Eraring Community Investment Fund will support activities that benefit communities directly affected by the future closure of Eraring Power Station and aims to prioritise projects that are sustainable and deliver an enduring community benefit.”

The first of two annual funding rounds is now open, with applications invited from eligible community groups and initiatives until 18 June 2023.

The four priority areas for the fund are community well-being, community resilience, economic transition and diversification and environmental protection and outdoor amenity within three investment categories:

Sponsorships up to $10,000

up to $10,000 Grants between $10,000 – $50,000

between $10,000 – $50,000 Partnership Projects up to $100,000

Further information is available at the “Eraring Community Investment Fund” section of the Eraring website www.originenergy.com.au/eraring. Community groups wishing to discuss their application can contact Origin during business hours via email EraringCommunityFund@originenergy.com.au or on 0400 580 732.