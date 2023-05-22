Frizell named for NSW, Ponga dropped for QLD

Both the NSW and Queensland sides have been named for State of Origin with Tyson Frizell the only Knight named and Kalyn Ponga dropped entirely.

The Blues will take on Queensland in the first game at Adelaide Oval on May 31, game two will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and the decider at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Newcastle Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell is the only Newcastle player to be named on the squad that includes three debutants – Dally M Medallist and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop Tevita Pangai Junior and Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young.

The squad named by Coach Brad Fittler also includes five players from 2022 NRL premiers Penrith Panthers, while James Tedesco will captain the team for the third consecutive year having officially taken on the role in 2020.

The NSW Blues Squad (in alphabetical order)

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

18th player – Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Maroons coach Billy Slater has selected his squad with 14 of the players he had last year, except for Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga who has been dropped in favour of Reece Walsh.

The Queensland team for Origin I as announced:

1.Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Ben Hunt

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Tom Gilbert

12. David Fifita

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Jai Arrow

18. Tom Dearden

19 Christian Welch