Knights legend inducted into NSW Rugby League Hall of Fame

Newcastle Knights legend Danny Buderus has been inducted into the NSW Rugby League Hall of Fame.

He was honoured at the True Blues dinner last night which pays homage to the players who have pulled on the sky blue jumper and celebrates both past and present representative teams, also included the Westpac NSW Blues and Harvey Norman NSW Sky Blues being presented to the almost 500-strong guests.

Buderus made his first grade debut with the Newcastle Knights in 1997 and his State of Origin debut in 2002. He was unchallenged as Blues hooker for seven consecutive series and was a pillar of the Blues’ triple series triumph from 2003-05 and captained the team in 15 games (2004-08). Buderus also represented Australia 24 times.

As well as Danny Buderus, Michael Cronin, and Rugby League Immortals Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown, were inducted into the NSWRL The Star Hall of Fame tonight in a glittering ceremony at The Star Event Centre in Pyrmont.

“The True Blues dinner is a wonderful event which provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous contribution that has been made to the state by players who have pulled on the sky blue jumper,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.

“It is always heartening to see so many great players rubbing shoulders together on the night and recall the great times they had playing for NSW and building a legacy.

“NSW has two great teams it should be proud of in the Westpac NSW Blues and Harvey Norman NSW Sky Blues, and it was fitting they were both presented to the crowd tonight.

“I am confident they will both give a good account of themselves this year and I look forward to the State of Origin series commencing for both teams.”