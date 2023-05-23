Lake Macquarie home damaged by early morning boat fire

A Lake Macquarie home has been damaged by fire in the early hours of this morning.

About 4:30am emergency services responded to the incident where a boat, which was parked next to the Balcolyn home had caught fire.

Rural Fire Service crews from Cooranbong and Peninsula and the Fire and Rescue team from Morisset all worked to extinguish the blaze quickly and managed to stop it from spreading to the main building.

The side of the home suffered a fair amount of damage, as well as the inside of a bathroom window, however there are no reports of any injuries.