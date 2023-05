Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire west of Muswellbrook this afternoon.

Rural Fire Service teams were called to the scene at Gungal to find the blaze burning through scrub east of the Golden Highway.

The RFS says it is burning in an easterly direction towards Giants Creek Road, but there is not immediate threat to properties at this stage.

Loclas are being urged to monitor conditions and follow any direction of firefighters.

Image: NSW Rural Fire Service