Police Hunt Unknown Assailants After Violent Home Invasion At Farley

Two unknown offenders believed to be behind a violent home invasion at Farley last night remain on the run.

Police were called to a unit on Mapplewell Circuit around 10.30pm on Thursday and were told two men had stormed the home and assaulted a 22-year-old man inside with a baseball bat before fleeing.

The other occupants of the house – a 22-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman and three children – were all uninjured.

A crime scene was established and officers are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.