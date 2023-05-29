Newcastle-born artist John Olsen remembered at service in Sydney

Newcastle-born artist John Olsen has been remembered at a state service at the Art Gallery of NSW today.

The memorial was a celebration of Mr Olsen’s over six decade career, where he won a number of awards for his depictions of landscapes and nature including an Archibald Prize and also received an Order of Australia in 2001.

The acclaimed artist died on April 11 at age 95.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke at the service saying he leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“John Olsen leaves a space, but true to form he saw to it that it would be filled with colour and a light as bright as that twinkle in his eye.

“We mourn an extraordinary Australian today and an Australian who has lifted up our nation,” Mr Albanese said.

