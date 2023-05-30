13-year-old missing from Newcastle

Newcastle police are asking for the public’s help to find a young teenager.

Police and family are concerned for 13-year-old Angel Baker who is known to frequent the Wallsend, Edgeworth, Kurri Kurri and Jesmond areas. It is believed Angel has been frequenting the Jesmond Shopping Centre.

Angel is described as of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey track suit paints, black hoodie, blue t shirt, black joggers.

Anyone with information about Angel’s whereabouts should contact Waratah Police Station on 4926 6599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.