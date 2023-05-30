Golden arches soon to be no more at M1 twin servos

It’s been a traditional road trip stop for many a Novocastrian but soon it will be no more…

The McDonalds at the Wyong twin service stations on the M1 Pacific Motorway will be closing – the northbound and southbound golden arches will close mid-July as the lease has come to an end.

But don’t worry it is getting replaced. Ampol released a statement to say they will be refreshing the sites with the McDonalds getting replaced by a Hungry Jacks.

“Ampol will soon commence upgrades at its two service centres on the M1 at Wyong to improve customer amenity.

The refreshed sites will include AmpCharge EV charging bays, along with a new convenience offer, including Ampol Foodary, Hungry Jack’s, Oliver’s and other quick service restaurants on both sides of the highway.”

The McDonalds will apparently relocate to Cooranbong.