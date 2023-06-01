University staff on strike for 24 hours

Ahead of a hearing in the Fair Work Commission, University of Newcastle staff have gone on strike for 24 hours today.

For nearly two years now the university and members of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) have been at logger-heads as they attempt to thrash out a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky informed staff last week Fair Work has been asked to intervene and has scheduled a hearing with representatives from the union and the university for Tuesday.

“We’re more than happy to negotiate to get a fair deal for our members and UON staff,” University of Newcastle NTEU Branch President, Terry Summers said

“As the Vice Chancellor knows, though, NTEU members, staff, and the community expect more than what the university is offering.

“The strike tomorrow will show the Vice Chancellor that NTEU members are absolutely committed to our claims for secure jobs, safe workloads and improvements for our casually employed colleagues.”

The NTEU strike will take place today with union members meeting 10:30am at Civic Park and marching to NUSpace, Hunter St &, Auckland St, Newcastle, for a 12pm rally.