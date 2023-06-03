Port Stephens Hunter Police rural roads blitz concludes

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have completed Operation Rural Roads, where they were targeting drink and drug driving, as well as anti-social behaviour.

Officers were out in full visibility across communities including Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, Pindimar, Bundabah and Myall Lakes from midday to midnight on Thursday.

Of the almost 1,100 breath and 15 drug tests conducted, seven people were caught allegedly doing the wrong thing, including a 63-year-old man from Tea Gardens who returned a mid-range PCA. He had his licence suspended on the spot and issued a court attendance notice

Three others were issued infringement notices for low-range PCA and also had their licence suspended.

The other offences included a woman who was caught with drugs in her system and speed related penalties.