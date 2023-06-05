Train disruptions imminent for Hunter commuters

Train commuters travelling between Newcastle and Sydney are in for disruptions over the next 12 months, as the state government undertakes a $97 million repair blitz across the network.

Starting from this weekend, passengers can expect disruptions on the Newcastle and Central Coast line with buses replacing trains along some parts so that works can be carried out — the first of many to come.

It comes off the back of a review into the train network, which found a maintenance backlog as a result of floods, fires and crews not having sufficient access to undertake repairs.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen says we have to fix our rail network and it is going to take a massive effort.

“We simply must take this on and get it done. Continuing system failures and meltdowns are not an option.

“I want to be totally honest with everyone – for the next year or so we are going to massively disrupt the network on weekends while our crews get in and fix it.

“The work will be around the clock from midnight Friday to midnight Sunday.

“We have no choice. It’s the only way to get it fixed and have reliable trains again.

“If you use trains on weekends, I’m sorry but you’re going to find yourself on buses – a lot.

“It’s a year or more of pain but it will deliver the huge, world-class train system Sydney needs and deserves.

“We will keep people constantly updated, every week, with reports on how this immense repair project is progressing,” Ms Haylen said.

At a glance the blitz will include around 3,700 repairs, upgrades and refurbishments, around 100 worksites every week and more than 600,000 passengers affected each weekend.