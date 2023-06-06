One of the Lower Hunter’s main roads getting a facelift

Long-awaited improvements are about to get underway on an important route between Branxton and Singleton.

Singleton Council has awarded the tender for the $964,000 upgrade of Elderslie Road with work kicking off this week to complete the upgrade between the Cessnock boundary and Singleton at East Branxton.

The project will see rectification works to a 710m section of the road, including repairing damaged pavement and adding a stabilising material to provide additional strength to the roadway, road widening, line marking and drainage improvements.

Damian Morris, Council’s Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the works would not only have a tangible impact on the day-to-day lives of locals but improve road safety outcomes.

“Elderslie Road is an important route between Branxton and Singleton, and is well-used by residents and visitors alike,

“These works will ensure there’s a smooth transition to the existing pavement and improve safety outcomes for all road users.”

Works were due to start yesterday and are scheduled to finish by mid-August, weather permitting.

During the works temporary traffic lights, one lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.