Police on the hunt for driver at the centre of pursuit across Lake Macquarie

Police are appealing for information after a pursuit through Lake Macquarie on Wednesday night.

At around 7:45pm officers attempted to stop an SUV on Palmers Road at Freemans Waterhole after spotting it had an altered registration plate.

The Vehicle then sped away from Police, who then made chase with the support of Raptor North and the Dog Unit, before terminating it at Booragul, where they shortly after found the abandoned SUV on Park Parade.

It’s been seized for forensic examination, however the occupant of the vehicle — who is described as being Aboriginal in appearance, about 35-years-old, of medium build with short black hair — is still on the run.

He was seen wearing a white shirt and shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.