A man has been charged after a pursuit through Lambton overnight.

Just after midnight police attempted to stop a YAMAHA motorbike on Orlando Road in Jesmond but it failed to comply.

Police chased the 21- year-old rider through Lambton before he was arrested after stopping in the driveway of a motel on Brunker Road in Adamstown.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with high range PCA and police pursuit.

He’s set to face Newcastle Local Court today.