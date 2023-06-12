Bus driver arrested over fatal crash at Greta, charges expected to be laid

Police have confirmed the driver of a bus which tragically rolled at Greta overnight, killing ten people and hospitalising 25, has been arrested and expect to lay charges.

Police addressed the media this morning for the first time since the incident on Wine Country Drive just after 11:30pm, where ten people have been killed and 25 rushed to hospital.

It’s understood the coach was carrying guests from Wandin Estate at Pokolbin and transporting them back home to Singleton.

The injured passengers have been taken to the John Hunter Hospital, Maitland Hospital, Calvary Mater Hospital and the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Acting Assistant Commissioner, Northern Region Commander Tracey Chapman says the 58-year-old male driver is at Cessnock Police Station and has been placed under arrest.

“He is the driver of the motor vehicle and there is sufficient information for us to establish that there will be charges laid, but I won’t go into the detail about those at this stage,” Asst Com Chapman said.

It’s also understood there is a possibility that victims of the crash are still trapped under the bus.

Assistant Commissioner Chapman says while she can’t elaborate on whether the death toll will rise, but the bus remains on its side and is yet to be righted.

“There are also people who are still injured in hospital, at least two of which were airlifted and so there’s always a possibility that that number may increase,” Asst Com Chapman said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has responded to the incident, labeling it as horrific and a devastating loss after a day of joy.

“All Australians waking up to the tragic news from the hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy.

“For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese also confirmed, following discussions with Hunter MP Dan Repacholi that there are a number of locals involved in the incident.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has echoed that sentiment and extended his condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those involved.

“This is a profoundly tragic event. I know the whole community of NSW, and in particular the people of the Hunter, will be shocked and saddened to wake up to this news today.

“I thank our emergency services personnel and agencies for their incredible response overnight and today – NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Health and Transport for NSW.

“Support is being offered to those impacted by this tragedy,” Mr Minns said.

Image 1: Acting Assistant Commissioner, Northern Region Commander Tracey Chapman addressing the media at Greta

Image 2: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the media at Canberra.