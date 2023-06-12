Ten people believed to be dead following bus crash at Greta overnight

A number of people have been killed in a bus crash at Greta overnight.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at the roundabout on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off ramp at around 11:30am, with reports a coach had rolled.

Tragically initial inquires indicate that 10 people have died as a result, a further 11 have been taken to hospital and 18 uninjured.

The driver of the bus – a 58-year-old man – was taken to hospital under Police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic Police and the Crash Investigation Unit.

As part of those investigations, anyone who has information about the incident is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Wine Country Drive at the Hunter Expressway remains closed in both directions this morning and diversions are in place.