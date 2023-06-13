Support for communities after Greta bus crash tragedy

With so many impacted by the horrific bus crash that claimed ten lives and left 25 other injured on Sunday night, everyone is pulling together to support one another.

Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has set up support for anyone who might need it in the Singleton and Branxton areas.

HNEH Acting Chief Executive Susan Heyman said their priority now is providing as much support as they can.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of those who died and were injured in a bus crash in the Hunter.

“Our priority is providing support to those impacted by this tragedy, including the Singleton and Cessnock communities as they deal with the aftermath.

“For anyone needing support, there will be two drop-in clinics staffed by disaster response, senior mental health clinicians and support services available from tomorrow. Singleton Youth Venue on the corner of Bathurst and Pitt streets will be open from 9am, and Branxton Community Centre on Bowen Street will be open from 10am.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline, Beyond Blue or please call the NSW Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511, a 24-hour telephone service offering free professional help and advice, and referrals to mental health services.

Support is being made available in the Aussie Rules community as well with AFL NSW/ACT releasing a statement to say they are providing support to those who need it.

“AFL NSW/ACT is shocked and saddened by the bus tragedy in the Hunter Valley. We send our deepest condolences to all those affected in teh accident, including those in the Singleton Roosters family and our Hunter Central Coast community.

“The AFL will offer wellbeing support services for any person in our Australian football community who needs them following this tragedy.”

The bus company Linq Buslines is also offering support to their employees.

“Our hearts are with everyone involved in this terrible tragedy and we send our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“We would like to thank the first responders to the scene, the emergency personnel and those who are continuing to assist.

“Trauma counselling services have been made available to all staff and their families at Linq Buslines.

“We are working with NSW Police and authorities as they investigate.”