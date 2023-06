A home has been destroyed following a devastating fire at Aberdeen this morning.

Fire and Rescue crews from Muswellbrook, Scone and Aberdeen were called to the Segenhoe Street home just before 8am with reports of the blaze.

The occupant managed to self-evacuate, but suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Police are investigating the cause, however it is understood to have started from an indoor fire place.

Image: Fire and Rescue Aberdeen.