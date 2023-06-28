Port Stephens SES Team To Compete At Australasian Rescue Challenge In Adelaide

The Port Stephens team will be put through its paces at the Australasian Rescue Challenge | Port Stephens Unit Facebook

A State Emergency Service rescue team from Port Stephens will be competing in the Australian Rescue Challenge being held in Adelaide this week.

The local SES unit’s ability to respond in an emergency is set to be tested against crews from Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie as they undergo several hands-on road crash rescue simulations.

First responders will also attend a symposium and get the chance to exchange knowledge, skills and techniques with other emergency service personnel through inter-agency training exercises before the event wraps up on Sunday.

NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York wished the teams well, and said events like the rescue challenge not only grow the skills of volunteers, but give participants a chance to see how they measure up through peer review.

“It’s vital for volunteers to test their capabilities and skills alongside other road crash response agencies, and continue to enhance our inter-agency cross training and relationships,” Commissioner York said.

“The scenarios our road crash rescue operators will be exposed to during the challenge will replicate real-life accidents that responders are called to and will include very realistic injuries and entrapments that are hard to simulate in regular activities.”

Port Stephens Unit Commander David Douglas said the team was excited to present their skills at ARC23 and hoped to take home the NSW SES shield.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that our dedicated team has been recognised by the Australasian Road Rescue Organisation for their exceptional skills and expertise in emergency response, being selected to attend,” Commander Douglas said.

“This prestigious event brings together the finest emergency service personnel from across Australasia to showcase their abilities in various road rescue scenarios. It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment and professionalism of our members.”