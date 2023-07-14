Singleton Roosters return to Hunter Central Coast AFL this weekend

The Singleton Roosters will return to Hunter Central Coast AFL this weekend, for the first time since the tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.

In the Women’s Black Diamond Cup, the Roosters will play the Cardiff Hawks and Singleton Black Diamond Shield side will take on The Entrance Bateau Bay – both games will be played at the Roosters home ground Rose Point Park at Singleton.

The club made the difficult decision to withdraw their Black Diamond Men’s Cup side.

Several Roosters club members, including key players, were killed in the crash on June 11 on Wine Country Drive.

The club, community and family members said good-bye to women’s coach Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah, who captained the side, at a combined funeral service on Monday at the home ground.

NSW Premier Chris Minns is reported to be attending both games tomorrow.