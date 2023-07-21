Education Minister visits Medowie to get ball rolling on public high school

Education Minister Prue Car paid Port Stephens a visit today, to get the ball rolling on a new public high school in Medowie.

The school has long been advocated for since land on Ferodale Road was acquired acquired by the state government in the early 1980’s, but the project has failed to break ground since.

Labor announced $53 million ahead of the election and are now pushing ahead, with an expression of interest campaign launched today.

Local landholders will have the opportunity to put forward possible locations for the high school, in addition to the land already owned by the state government. Submissions close on August 30.

The site selection process will consider a range of factors, including size, location, environmental reports and travel considerations.

Prue Car says identifying suitable parcels of land is the first step in the process.

“It’s important that we explore all options to ensure we choose the best possible site for students.

“The new school will mean families can be assured their children will have a place at a local public school. Students will have a shorter, easier daily commute. Most importantly, a new connected school community will be able to grow and thrive in Medowie.