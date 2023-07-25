Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Wyee Crash

A man was freed from the wreckage of his vehicle by emergency services | Image NSW Fire & Rescue Morisset

A young man is recovering in hospital after a serious car accident in southern Lake Macquarie on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Hue Hue Road at Wyee just before 7am to reports of a crash.

When they arrived they found a single vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree. The impact crumpled the bonnet and dashboard, trapping the male driver inside.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews from Morisset had to cut through the wreckage and perform a dash push maneuver to free the sole occupant – a man in his 20s – who was then treated by paramedics for serious leg and internal injuries.

Once stabilised he was then airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.